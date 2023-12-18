New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan visited the Embassy of Kuwait in Delhi and paid condolences on the demise of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He further emphasised that Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was a tall statesman and a friend of India and the Indian community.

Also Read | Pakistan High Commission Issues 62 Visas to Indian Pilgrims for Visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples in Chakwal District of Punjab Province.

"Visited Kuwait Embassy in New Delhi & conveyed condolences on sad demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,Amir of Kuwait. HH was a tall statesman and a friend of India & Indian community," MoS Muraleedharan shared on X.

https://twitter.com/mos_mea/status/1736706129915470021?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

Also Read | US Horror: RPG Explosion Breaks YouTuber's Skull During Video Shoot.

Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died at the age of 86 on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the Embassy of Kuwait in Delhi in the morning to express condolences and pay respects following the passing of the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

Minister Jaishankar shared his sentiments on social media, stating, "Visited the Embassy of Kuwait in Delhi today morning to express condolences and pay my respects on the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. The Government and people of India will always remember his notable contributions to the strengthening of our ties."

As a mark of solidarity and friendship, Minister Jaishankar conveyed India's condolences to the Embassy staff and signed the official condolence book. The Minister highlighted the significant contributions made by the late Amir in fostering cooperation and understanding between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences, saying that he is "deeply saddened" to learn about the unfortunate demise of the Emir of Kuwait.

Notably, state mourning across the country on Sunday was declared by the Indian government as a mark of respect for the departed leader. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)