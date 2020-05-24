World News | Moscow Bank Hostage-taking Suspect Had Criminal Record

World. (File Image)

Moscow [Russia], May 24 (Sputnik/ANI): A man who tried to take people hostage in a bank in central Moscow on Saturday had a prior conviction for an unrelated offense, a Russian police source told Sputnik.

"He was put on trial for stealing a car," the source said.

The man entered an Alfa Bank office and said he was carrying a bomb in a bag of a food delivery service. He was promptly arrested and identified. No one was hurt.

Russia's Investigative Committee published a video clip in which the suspect said he admitted his guilt. He said he wanted to take people hostage to "find out the truth." (Sputnik/ANI)

