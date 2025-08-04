Tel Aviv [Israel], August 4 (ANI/ TPS): Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Ministry of Health reported that, as part of a routine monitoring operation, mosquitoes were caught that were diagnosed as carriers of the West Nile virus. The carrier mosquitoes were caught in the green basins in Bat Hefer, located in the Emek Hefer Regional Council near Netanya. In addition, the Ministry of Health reported one patient who was confirmed to have the disease in the central region.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Environmental Protection instructed the relevant local authorities to expand monitoring, pest control, and public information activities.

Every year, between the months of June and November, there is an increase in the detection of infected mosquitoes and human illness. In 2024, an unusual incidence of West Nile fever was reported in Israel. In 2025, this was the third capture of carrier mosquitoes, and so far the Ministry of Health has reported one person confirmed to have the disease. (ANI/ TPS)

