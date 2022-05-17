Seoul [South Korea], May 17 (ANI/Global Economic): Motorola's mobile phones have returned to Korea after 9 years.

LG Hellovision said on May 16 that it will offer pre-order sales of two Motorola 5G smartphone models on Hello Mobile official mall today. The official release date is the end of this month.

The new models are "Edge 20 Lite 5G (priced at 399,000 won) and "Moto G50 5G (349,000 won). It is a premium budget phone equipped with dual-SIM that posted high sales in North America, Europe, and China. After the official release, you can purchase in on major e-commerce markets such as eBay, 11th Street, and TMon. It will also offer free A/S for 2 years at 46 Lenovo A/S centers nationwide.

The Edge 20 Lite 5G model has premium-class performance, including dual-SIM, 108-megapixel camera, 8GB RAM/128GB memory, 5000mAh battery capacity, 30W fast charging, and 6.7 inch OLED display.

The Moto G50 5G has dual-SIM, 48-megapixel camera, 4GB RAM/128GB memory, 5000mAh battery capacity, and 6.7 inch OLED display. (ANI/Global Economic)

