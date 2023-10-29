Maputo [Mozambique], October 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday reviewed the USD 20 billion LNG Project in Mozambique on Sunday.

Puri stressed that this largest project investment in Africa holds huge potential for India as it will hugely contribute to our energy security.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Military Bombs Areas Close to Al Quds Hospital in Gaza (Watch Video).

Sharing on his social media X, Puri said, "Reviewed the USD 20 billion LNG Project in Mozambique today. This largest project investment in Africa holds huge potential for India as it will hugely contribute to our energy security with its large 64 TCF reserve &will produce 13 MMTPA capacity which can also multiply very soon."

https://x.com/HardeepSPuri/status/1718606773891072029?s=20

Also Read | Brazil Plane Crash: 12 People Die After Small Aircraft Crashes in Amazon Region.

Earlier today, Puri shared on X that he has left to visit the site of the LNG Project in Cabo Del Gabo province of Mozambique.

He further stressed that three Indian Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) hold 30 per cent stake in this USD 20 billion project.

Moreover, Puri emphasized that the project holds immense strategic importance for India's journey towards energy sufficiency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking on 'X', Hardeep Singh Puri stated, "On my way to the site of our LNG Project in Cabo Del Gabo province of Mozambique. The $20 billion project, in which 3 Indian PSUs hold 30% stake, holds immense strategic importance for India's journey towards energy-sufficiency under leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji."

https://x.com/HardeepSPuri/status/1718608288605184075?s=20

Earlier today, Hardeep Singh Puri said that India's partnerships with nations around the world continue to grow further under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He made the statement as he arrived in Mozambique.

Upon his arrival in Mozambique, Hardeep Singh Puri was welcomed by a traditional dance troupe. In a statement posted on X on Saturday, Hardeep Singh Puri stated, "Received a warm & traditional welcome upon arrival in Maputo today. India's partnerships with countries around the world continue to further grow & strengthen under the leadership of PM @narendramodi."

Notably, India and Mozambique enjoy warm and substantive ties with Mozambique. Trading links between Mozambique and the western states of India go back several Centuries and pre-date the colonial era, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier in August, PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa. The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation across various sectors with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)