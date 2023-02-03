New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): N Ram Prasad has been appointed as the next High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Thursday.

"N Ram Prasad (YOA: 2004) presently Deputy Chief of Mission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Kingdom of Eswatini," the statement read.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the statement added. (ANI)

