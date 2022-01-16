Islamabad [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has said that the National Security Policy (NSP) is an "evolving document" and requires intellectual debate and constructive argument from all pillars of the state, local media reported on Sunday.

Despite the boycott of the National Security Division's briefing on the policy to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security early last month, Yusuf said that he would always be ready to present the policy before parliament or house committees to build a larger consensus, Dawn newspaper reported.

Also Read | Fact Check: Viral Video Shows Boxer Punching A Banana Tree As ‘Tonga Tsunami’ Waves Hit Shores, Here’s the Truth Behind the Clip.

On January 14, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has signed the public version of the first-ever National Security Policy, for the years 2022-2026.

"For the first time, the National Security Division has developed a consensus document which defines national security in a proper way", said Khan at the inauguration ceremony, which took place in Islamabad, reported Samaa TV.

Also Read | US Introduces Bill To Block Defence Contractors From Using Chinese Rare Earth Minerals.

The National Security Policy covers all internal and external security aspects, including the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the neighbourhood.

According to Pakistani media, the draft puts economic and military security at the core of policy and outlines the challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan in the coming years.

The NSC is Pakistan's highest forum for coordination on security matters and is attended by key federal Ministers, the national security adviser, services chiefs and intelligence officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)