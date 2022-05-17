New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Naveen Srivastava, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1993 batch, was on Tuesday appointed India's next ambassador to Nepal.

He will succeed Vinay Kwatra, who assumed office as Foreign Secretary this month.

Srivastava was part of Indian delegation that has held negotiations with China concerning military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said Srivastava is expected to take up his assignment shortly.

The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nepal. (ANI)

