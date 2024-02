New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): INS Shivalik, a vessel of the Indian Navy, rendered medical assistance to an Iranian Fishing vessel.

Deployed in the Gulf of Aden, INS Shivalik rendered medical assistance to the Iranian vessel on February 19.

"Responding swiftly to an alert of a medical emergency by Iranian Fishing Vessel FV Al Arifi, INS Shivalik Mission Deployed in the Gulf of Aden, rendered medical assistance incl (including) critical medical supplies to the 18 Pakistani crew onboard," the Indian Navy posted on its X handle.

INS Shivalik is deployed in the region in consonance with the Indian Navy's mandate of Maritime Security Operations under the broader ambit of the Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

