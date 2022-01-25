New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), a flagship programme of India, around 2,200 Cambodian nationals have participated in various courses either in New Delhi or through the eITEC model, said Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

"We are happy that nearly 2,200 Cambodian nationals have participated in various courses either in India or through eITEC model and we look forward to the number growing in future," he said at the inaugural function of a customized training programme for officials of Police Academy of Cambodia.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the ITEC scheme is a flagship programme of the Government of India under the aegis of South-South cooperation. India has been offering capacity-building assistance to 161 partner countries for the past 55 years under this scheme.

"In addition to capacity building, the program is about sharing of India's experience, expertise and knowledge in its process of nation-building. ITEC programme is based on solidarity and mutual respect, voluntary cooperation free from any conditionalities, and national ownership aligned with the priorities of partner countries. It is demand-driven and response-oriented," Saurabh Kumar said.

"We are proud that Cambodia is an important partner of India under India - ASEAN Cooperation Framework, India-CLMV Cooperation and Mekong-Ganga Cooperation. India and Cambodia maintain close civilisational and cultural links. Our relations have stood the test of time. Both countries have cordial relations in political, economic and cultural fields. India remains committed to add more substance to our friendship through its 'Act East' policy. It looks forward to deeper and wider engagement with Cambodia," he added in the statement.

The MEA Secretary (East) also congratulate Cambodia on assuming the Chairmanship of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) for the year 2022.

"I also take this opportunity to congratulate Cambodia on assuming the Chairmanship of ASEAN for the year 2022. Please accept my best wishes for a successful Chairmanship and ASEAN summit scheduled later in this year," he said, expressing his sincere appreciation to all the officials of the "Bureau of Police Research & Development" and "Ministry of External Affairs" involved with this programme. (ANI)

