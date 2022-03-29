Kathmandu, Mar 29 (PTI) The Nepal government has approved the grant and technical assistance to be provided by China for the feasibility study of the cross-border railway between the two neighbouring countries, the government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The 'Technical Assistance Scheme for China-Aid Feasibility Study of China-Nepal Cross-Border Railway Project' is one of the nine agreements signed between the two countries during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit last week.

The cross-border railway is an important component of the Trans-Himalayan Multi dimensional connectivity network between Nepal and China. The cross-border railway was incorporated into China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) at the second Belt and Road Forum for international cooperation in April 2019.

Nepal Government's spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki provided details of Monday's Cabinet decision during a press briefing held on Tuesday.

Similarly, the Nepal government also decided to approve the letter of intent related to zero customs and quota-free facility between Nepal and China as well as the agreement regarding the feasibility study of grid connection between the two countries.

During the bilateral meeting between Wang and his Nepalese counterpart Narayan Khadka, the two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Protocol on the "Cooperation Agreement on the Feasibility Study of Nepal-China Power Grid Interconnection" and exchanged "letters on duty-free treatment to be provided by China to goods of Nepali origin covering 98 per cent tariff lines."

Wang, who holds the rank of a State Councillor -- a high ranking position in the executive organ of the Chinese government, during his three-day visit held talks with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and other top leadership and discussed bilateral relations and mutual cooperation.

This was the first visit of a high-ranking Chinese official to Nepal since Nepali Congress President Deuba became the Prime Minister in July last year for a record fifth time. China will provide more than Rs 11.40 billion in grant assistance to the Nepal government under financial and technical assistance. The amount will be spent on the implementation of projects agreed upon by both the countries, according to the Ministry of Finance. The amount is provided for the year 2020.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang also pledged to provide development assistance announced during President Xi Jinping's 2019 visit to Nepal.

