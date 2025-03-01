Kathmandu [Nepal], March 1 (ANI): A concrete bridge built under India's assistance under the "Nepal-India Development Cooperation" was inaugurated in Birgunj of Nepal's Bara district on Saturday.

The newly inaugurated bridge, which comes under the community development project, has been constructed on Bhaluhi-Bharwalia-8 over the Bangari River.

Also Read | Russia Reacts to Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump Face-Off, Says Ukrainian President's US Visit 'Complete Political and Diplomatic Failure'.

India's Consulate General, Veerganj, Devi Sahay Meena and Superintendent Engineer Shubharaj Nyopan, Federal Road Supervision and Monitoring Office, Kathmandu, jointly inaugurated the event.

"With the construction of the bridge, livelihood has been created for the local residents, and easy access to traffic has been created", Meena said, adding, "The bridge has been constructed keeping in mind the needs of the local community here."

Also Read | Shahzadi Khan Faces Death in UAE: Father of Indian National Facing Execution for Death of Child in Her Care Seeks MEA Intervention, Moves Delhi High Court.

Subharaj Neupane, Superintendent Engineer, Federal Road Supervision and Monitoring Office, Kathmandu, said that the construction of the bridge will provide more ease of living to the people.

"While there was no bridge in the first place, now after the construction of the bridge, it seems to have a positive impact on the economic and social activities of the people here," he said, adding, "Infrastructure like roads and bridges make other activities dynamic as well."

The newly constructed RCS bridge is now playing an important role in connecting the citizens of Bhaluhi-Bharwalia, Pheta and neighboring villages with the Birgunj metropolis.

The Government of India has spent Nepali Rupees (NRs) 1.96 crore to complete the construction of the bridge.

Since 2003, India has been carrying out more than 563 high impact community development projects in Nepal. Nepal's seven provinces have completed 4-93 projects in the areas of health, education, water, connectivity, sanitation and other public utility construction. In this, India has approved 74 programs under the jurisdiction of the Consulate General of India, Birgunj. Of these, 56 watts have been completed so far.

India has gifted 97 ambulances and 38 school buses to various institutions under the jurisdiction of the Consulate. In this, India has donated 13 ambulances and four school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions.

Consul General Meena said that India and Nepal have a multi-dimensional and multi-regional development partnership, which will reflect the people-to-people ties between India and Nepal. By implementing this project, Nepal is confident of making efforts to build infrastructure in priority areas like infrastructure development. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)