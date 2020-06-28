Kathmandu [Nepal], June 28 (ANI): Nepal on Sunday reported as many as 463 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total count to 12,772.

Of 463 new COVID-19 cases, 105 are females and 358 are males. Till now, a total of 1,444 females and 11,298 males have tested positive, The Himalayan Times reported.

Meanwhile, a total of 179 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharged count to 3,013.

As per the latest global update by the Johns Hopkins University, a total of 10,001,527 people have been infected with COVID-19 and 499,296 people have died due to the disease. (ANI)

