Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 10 (ANI): Nepal's Department of Immigration on Monday announced a halt in visa and other permit-related services for an indefinite time after one of its staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

Issuing a notice on Monday afternoon, the department announced the closure of its services and published contact number of officials to be approached for emergency cases.

"We have halted all our services as well as sealed off the building after one of our staffers tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 88 people including 56 staffers, 20 Police Personnel and other people on the DOI premises were conducted. Contact tracing is to be done so we have announced halt in the service," Director General of the Department, Ramesh Kumar KC confirmed ANI over phone.

"We will fall back to our function once our assessment of safety is completed. Till then we have appointed a total of 3 officials to be contacted in case of emergency," the director general added.

Hundreds of foreign nationals flock to the Department of Immigration on daily basis to get their visa renewed after Nepal made it mandatory to renew their visa after the lockdown eased a month ago. (ANI)

