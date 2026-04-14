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Kathmandu [Nepal], April 14 (ANI): Marking the start of Bikram Sambat 2083, people across Nepal are celebrating the New Year on Tuesday.

Baishakh 1, the first day of the Bikram Sambat calendar, is widely observed across the country as the Nepali New Year. The day holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, with people celebrating the new year.

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According to the solar calendar, Baishakh 1 marks the start of the year, while in the lunar calendar, the New Year begins on the first day of the bright fortnight of Chaitra. The Bikram Sambat calendar, based on the Hindu Panchanga, the official calendar system in Nepal.

On this occasion, people exchange greetings and best wishes. The eve of the New Year is often celebrated with friends and family, as people welcome the coming year with joy and hope.

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Many visit temples and monasteries to offer prayers, while also reflecting on the past year. Individuals set new goals and resolutions, aiming to overcome past shortcomings

and begin the year with renewed energy and determination.

President Ram Chandra Poudel has emphasized the need to set common national goals and renew collective commitment toward achieving them.

Extending his best wishes for happiness, peace, prosperity, good health, and longevity on the occasion of New Year 2083 BS, the President emphasized that success does not come by chance but through determination, discipline, and consistent effort. He stressed the importance of upholding laws and maintaining civilized conduct to achieve national aspirations.

Highlighting the significance of traditional calendars, he noted that they reflect Nepal's history, civilization, and social values, while also inspiring citizens to move toward a prosperous future. He added that the New Year has long been regarded as a time to reflect on the past and make meaningful resolutions for the days ahead.

President Paudel also said that the recent parliamentary elections have helped steer the country out of political uncertainty and led to the formation of a new government with a fresh public mandate.

He noted that the people have expressed their aspirations for rule of law, sustainable peace, good governance, development, and social justice under the federal democratic republican system.

He called on citizens and leaders alike to remain committed to these ideals, emphasizing the need to prioritize citizens, strengthen good governance, and uphold inclusion and social justice without compromising national sovereignty.

The President expressed hope that the New Year would reinforce unity, mutual trust, tolerance, and cooperation among Nepali, while inspiring collective efforts toward national progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)