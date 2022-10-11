Kathmandu [Nepal], October 11 (ANI): Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been discharged from Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital, officials confirmed.

The 61 years old, Nepal's President was admitted to hospital following cold-like symptoms followed by fever which later was confirmed due to the COVID-19 infection.

"She was discharged at 12:45 pm after improvement in health condition. Fever and other health indicators of the President are normal," Ram Bikram Adhikari, Information officer at Teaching Hospital told ANI.

President Bhandari was admitted to the hospital on Saturday to TUTH Annex Ward No 601 after complaints of ill-health conditions.

Bhandari, the first female President of the Himalayan Nation was first elected to the post in 2015 succeeding in the second term in 2018. Her second tenure is set to expire early next year.

President Bhandari was last seen on Vijaydashmi on Wednesday on the lawns of her official residence, Sheetal Niwas where she offered 'tika' and 'prasad' to her family members and distinguished persons.

Meanwhile, this September, the apex court of Nepal issued a show cause notice to the office of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari for not authenticating the citizenship bill passed by both the lower and upper houses of the country's Parliament.

A single bench of Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal ordered the President's Office to submit the reason for not authenticating the bill to the Supreme Court, within 15 days.

The petitioners have claimed President Bhandari did not fulfil the constitutional obligation as per Act 113 (4) of the Constitution of Nepal seeking a mandamus from the apex court.

The petitioners also have claimed that the President doesn't have the right of discretion as per the constitution and also have asked the verdict from the court over the case to be set as precedent. This followed after Bhandari let the deadline for authenticating Citizenship Bill sent by the Federal Parliament pass. President's political advisor Lalbabu Yadav confirmed that Bhandari has refused to authenticate the bill "in order to safeguard the constitution." (ANI)

