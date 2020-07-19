Kathmandu, Jul 19 (PTI) Nepal on Sunday reported 156 new coronavirus cases, taking the national tally to 17,658.

Out of 3,741 real-time polymerase chain reaction tests carried out at 27 labs across the country, samples from 156 individuals were positive for COVID-19, said Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, during his daily press briefing.

According to the ministry, 58 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovered cases to 11,695.

As many as 315,570 PCR tests have been carried out in the country so far.

As of Sunday, there are a total of 5,923 active patients undergoing treatment at various health facilities across the country.

Nepal has reported a total of 40 fatalities due to the coronavirus.

