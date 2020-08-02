Kathmandu, Aug 2 (PTI) Nepal on Sunday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total count to 20,332.

Jageshwar Gautam, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that 111 persons were discharged after they recovered from the infection.

"The country's COVID-19 recovery count has climbed to 14,603," Gautam said.

The country has reported 57 deaths so far.

