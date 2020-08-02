Kathmandu, August 2: DishHome, Nepal's DTH service provider, has started restarted airing all Indian news channels including those banned earlier, including Zee News, Aaj Tak, India TV and ABP News, in Nepal. Sudeep Acharya, Managing Director of DishHome, confirmed the development to news agency ANI. On July 14, Nepal's cable television operators partially lifted the ban imposed on Indian private news channels. Nepal to Send Revised Map to India, UN and Google; New Map Will Include Indian Territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

The ban was lifted after a meeting of cable operators. Last month, cable television operators stopped the transmission of all Indian private news channels except Doordarshan, accusing them of airing reports hurting Nepal's national sentiment. Nepal's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology had thanked the cable operators for taking action against Indian news channels.

Tweet by ANI:

We have started airing all Indian news channels including those banned earlier - Zee News, Aaj Tak, India TV and ABP News, in Nepal: Sudeep Acharya, Managing Director, Dish Home, Nepal — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

Nepal had also sent a '' diplomatic note" to India, urging New Delhi to take steps against the broadcast of materials which it called "fake, baseless and insensitive as well as abusive" to the country and its leadership by a section of the Indian media. The India-Nepal bilateral hit rock-bottom after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

