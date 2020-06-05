World News | Nepal Reports 278 New COVID-19 Cases

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 5 (ANI): Nepal on Friday reported 278 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total count of cases to 2,912.

The country reported one more death taking the total toll to 11.

"A 20-year-old youth is said to have come from India 15 days ago and underwent the quarantine period at Surkhet's Bidhyapur. He was later sent home after a Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT). He, however, succumbed to the virus last evening," said Dr Bikash Devkota, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.

Of the new cases, 91 have been reported from Dailekh district alone. (ANI)

