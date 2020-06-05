Cristobal Storm: Tropical Depression Expected to Hit US Coast on June 8

Storm (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mexico City, June 5: Tropical Depression Cristobal continued to soak Mexico's Gulf coast and Central America Friday ahead of a northward turn expected to carry it to US shores by Monday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) Friday morning and was moving north-northeast at 7 mph (11 kph). It was expected to cross the Yucatan Peninsula Friday and eventually track to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Cristobal made landfall in Mexico as a tropical storm Wednesday before weakening. It had formed this week in the Bay of Campeche from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda, which had formed last weekend in the eastern Pacific and hit Central America.

The two storms have combined to soak the region with as much as 35 inches (89 centimeters) of rain in some areas over the past week. At least 30 deaths have been attributed to the two storms and the flooding and landslides they unleashed.

The Hurricane Center's projected track shows the storm reaching the U.S. Gulf Coast by early Monday, and it said Cristobal could bring heavy rains from East Texas to Florida this weekend and into early next week.

