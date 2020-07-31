Kathmandu, Jul 31 (PTI) Nepal on Friday reported four more deaths from COVID-19 and 224 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's toll to 56 and total infections to 19,771.

According to the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, Nepal conducted a record 10,768 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, taking the total PCR tally to 375,416.

With 224 new cases today, the country's COVID-19 tally has jumped to 19,771, Gautam said.

"The country's COVID-19 recovery tally has risen to 14, 399," Gautam said.

