Kathmandu, Apr 5 (PTI) Senior government officials, water resources experts and hydropower entrepreneurs from South Asia will participate in a two-day power summit in Nepal later this month, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', organisers said on Wednesday.

The 8th edition of Power Summit 2023 with the theme “Broadening Green Energy Markets,” on April 18 and 19 - largest private sector event - is being organised at the initiative of IPPAN (Independent Power Producers' Association of Nepal) in partnership with Nepal's Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation.

Prime Minister Prachanda is scheduled to inaugurate the summit, according to a press release issued by IPPAN on Wednesday.

The event would be attended by more than 600 participants from across the power sector including 250 international delegates from around two dozen countries, it said.

Power Ministers from Bangladesh, Bhutan and India are among those who have been invited to grace the inaugural session of the summit, according to the release.

During the summit, South Asian Forum on Energy Investment will release a report on mobilizing investment in South Asia. An MoU for a direct power purchase agreement between Nepalese hydropower project and Indian buyer is expected to be inked during the summit, the release said.

"The summit is also expected to witness the signing of many agreements and understanding for future development and market creation in the renewable energy sector. The discussions during the summit are expected to pave the way for identifying and opening doors for markets for Nepal's green power," the release added.

