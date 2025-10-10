Kathmandu [Nepal], October 10 (ANI): Nepal has welcomed the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas for the implementation of the first phase of the peace plan and given a call for the immediate release of all hostages, including a Nepali national being held hostage by Hamas since 2023.

In a post on X on Thursday, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Nepal welcomes the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas to implement the first phase of the 'Middle East Peace Plan' proposed by the President of the United States. We call for the immediate release of all hostages, including Nepali national Bipin Joshi, who has been held by Hamas since 7 October 2023."

It urged all parties concerned to implement the plan in its true spirit, to ensure the smooth flow of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, and to pave the way for lasting peace in the region and beyond.

"Nepal commends the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye for their pivotal role in securing this much-awaited agreement", the post said.

Earlier in October, Times of Israel reported a video shot by Hamas of Bipin Joshi, a Nepalese agricultural student who was abducted during the October 7 attack.

As per the Times of Israel, the video was shot by the Israeli Defence Forces and is assumed to have been filmed in November 2023. It further reported that in May, Israel said that his fate was not known but the family remains hopeful.

The Israeli government has voted in favour of a ceasefire and hostage release agreement under US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza Peace Plan, CNN reported.

This comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially convened Israel's security cabinet to discuss the decision, and subsequently, held a meeting with ministers.

Officials have stated that the ceasefire will take effect immediately, according to CNN.

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were also present in the Israeli government's meeting in Jerusalem, where the government voted on the US-brokered ceasefire deal.

With this, the Israeli government approved "phase one" of a ceasefire agreement, where the exchange of hostages and Israel's withdrawal from parts of Gaza is expected, Al Jazeera reported.

Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya spoke about the guarantees received from the US that the ceasefire agreement's first phase means that the war in Gaza "has ended completely". (ANI)

