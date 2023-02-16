Kathmandu, Feb 16 (PTI) Senior Nepali Congress leader Chandra Bhandari, who suffered severe burn injuries following a cylinder gas explosion at his residence, was on Thursday airlifted to Mumbai for further medical treatment, party sources said.

Bhandari, 61, and his mother suffered burn injuries in the incident on Wednesday night when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at the lawmaker's residence.

While Bhandari's mother Harikala Adhikari died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu, Bhandari was flown to Mumbai's National Skin Burn Hospital in an air ambulance for further treatment as he has suffered 25-30 per cent burn injuries, said the party sources.

Doctors attending to the leader recommended taking him to a health institution with better medical facilities abroad as his health condition deteriorated, Bhuwan Bhusal, Bhandari's personal secretary, was quoted as saying in a report by the Kathmandu Post.

A six-member medical air evacuation team is also on board the aircraft for in-flight medical assistance, he said.

