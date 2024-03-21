Kathmandu, Mar 21 (PTI) Nepal's only billionaire and Nepali Congress lawmaker Binod Chaudhary on Thursday rejected allegations against him in a government land grab scam, calling it a "political stunt".

Chaudhary's remarks came after the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police recorded his statement in connection with the Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory land grab scam.

Also Read | US Shocker: Former High School Teacher Supplied Vapes, Alcohol to Students Before Sexually Assaulting Them; Arrested After Her Mother Files Complaint.

The CIB had asked Chaudhary to be present in person at the District Attorney's Office in Kathmandu, where he was questioned for about two hours, according to officials.

Responding to media persons after submitting his statement at the attorney's office, Chaudhary claimed that the government action against him was “a stunt and driven by political motives.”

Also Read | Antibiotics From India for Use in Animals Seized in UK.

Claiming that the government is playing politics even with industrialists like him, Chaudhary said it should be mindful of the message it spreads to Nepali youths, entrepreneurs, employers, and taxpayers within and outside the country.

“I voiced my opinion in Parliament as soon as an investigation started against me. I was called to produce my statement, and I complied with it, fulfilling my duty as a responsible citizen and a politician,” Chaudhary said.

Dismissing the allegations against him as a political stunt, Chaudhary argued that he doesn't have to provide a certificate of his character to those involved in the drama.

On Wednesday, the CIB informed Speaker of the House of Representatives Devraj Ghimire that it is investigating Nepali Congress lawmaker Chaudhary's involvement in the land grab case.

Chaudhary is a member of the lower House of Parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Rabi Lamichhane on Sunday directed top police officials to investigate industrialist Chaudhary's involvement in the scam.

Earlier in February, the CIB had detained his younger brother, Arun Chaudhary, and Ajit Narayan Thapa, former leather and shoe factory executive chairman.

The Chaudhary brothers are allegedly involved in transferring 10 ropanis (54,760 sq ft) of land belonging to a government-owned shoe factory some 35 years ago to their private company Champion Footwear and eventually transferring the ownership of the land to CG Residency, a housing company owned by Chaudhary Group through illegal means.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)