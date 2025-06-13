Kathmandu, Jun 13 (PTI) Nepal's former president Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday expressed sorrow over the crash of Air India flight in Ahmedabad, which claimed 241 lives.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Bhandari conveyed her condolences, stating, "I was saddened by the news regarding the death of 241 people out of 242 on board the Air India flight AI-171, flying to London from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport of Ahmedabad, India, in the crash."

Also Read | England Shocker: Drunk Man Allegedly Beats His Mother's Ex-Boyfriend to Death During Birthday Party in Salford, Arrested.

She also mourned the loss of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani in the crash, recalling his warm hospitality during her official visit to Gujarat as Nepal's President.

"I am deeply saddened by the news regarding the death of then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, who extended warm hospitality to me during my visit to Gujarat in the course of an official visit to India as the President of Nepal," she wrote.

Also Read | Intel Layoffs: Tech Giant To Begin Job Cuts in Mid-July Amid Ongoing Restructuring Efforts, Executives Inform Employees About Decision via Memo, Says Report.

Bhandari paid tribute to all who perished, including students of BJ Medical College hostel, local residents, passengers, and crew members. She extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

The crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff on Thursday, is considered one of India's worst aviation disasters. There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals on board apart from 12 crew members. One person survived the tragedy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)