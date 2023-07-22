Kathmandu [Nepal], July 21 (ANI): Nepal’s first multi-lingual reality show, the Dohori Idol is set to start within a month.

The reality show with the aim to preserve and promote Nepal’s diverse culture of folk songs will provide a platform to participants where they can sing in Nepali, Maithili, Pahari, Bhojpuri, Tamang and Newari language.

Also Read | Ukraine: New Export Routes Needed for Grain.

“This is a format or DAR Movies and Films which has always dared to do something unique and to contribute in someway towards highlighting the culture and heritage of Nepal,” the show's organizers stated in a release.

The program will be broadcast on Nepal Network Television (NNTV). According to the organizers, performance round shoot has got over and the official trailer shall be shared within a month. (ANI)

Also Read | Indian Expat in Dubai Flies Home With 10 kg Tomatoes in Suitcase To Fulfil Her Mother's Wish.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)