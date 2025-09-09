Nepal witnessed political turmoil on Tuesday as President Ram Chandra Poudel resigned following violent protests against the government’s social media ban. His resignation came hours after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down amid nationwide anti-corruption demonstrations. The unrest spiraled when protesters stormed the President’s official residence, setting it ablaze and looting valuables. In a parallel attack, Oli’s private residence was vandalised, deepening the crisis. The twin resignations of Nepal’s top leaders have left the country in a state of uncertainty, with public anger against corruption and restrictions on free speech pushing the nation into political instability. KP Sharma Oli Resigns As Nepal Prime Minister Amid Nationwide Gen Z Protests Against Government, Social Media Ban.

Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel Resigns

Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel resigns "Today, the unthinkable happened": Nepal correspondent Bal Krishna Saha to NDTV's @kittybehal10#NepalProtests pic.twitter.com/b61n5yqhOP — NDTV (@ndtv) September 9, 2025

