Kathmandu [Nepal], March 7 (ANI): Holi festivities kicked off in Nepal on Friday with the ancient Chir tradition -sacred bamboo Chir was upraised at the Basantapur Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kathmandu.

The Manandhars within the Newa community have been raising the Chir at Basantapur Durbar Square, which symbolises the arrival of Holi in the Himalayan Nation. This group is referred to as Dhaalasiko Manandhars, and their working committee is also called Sana: gu Khala.

This group of Manandhars, who has been given the identity of Dhaalasiko for residing near a Dhaale (Newari word for pomegranate) tree that was previously present in the area, gears up to work on bringing the Chir.

"It symbolises victory of truth over falsehood. The upraising of Chir gives the message that Holi has formally started in Nepal," Gajendra Prasad Manandhar, Secretary of the working committee told ANI.

The working committee follows the auspicious time on Asthami (8th day of the Waxing moon in the month of Falgun) to raise the bamboo pole, which is said to be awarded to the particular ethnic group of Nepal by King Gunakamadev during the Malla regime in Nepal's ancient history.

Legends say that the tradition has been running since the Malla period and was later modified at the time of Prithivi Narayan Shah (Modern Nepal's unifier). During the Malla period, which ran from the 10th to the 18th Century, the 'Chir's' used to be erected at Mohan Chowk or Nasal Chowk.

After King Gyanendra exited the palace in 2008, the number of Chirs raised in Basantapur Durbar Square, a World Heritage Site, fell by half to two from four. Before kings exited the palace, similar Chirs were raised at four places: one at Hanumandhoka Gate, another at Mohan Chowk inside the Hanumandhoka Premises, another at Gaddhi Baithak, and one at Narayanhiti Palace.

These days, Chir poles are upraised only at Hanumandhoka and Basantapur. Though the number of places has declined, the basic features have remained the same since the project was initiated.

"The three layers that are seen on the Chir symbolize the three loks- Paatal, Prithivi and Sworga Lok. Along with it comes the distinctive significances. While preparing it, we only used the bamboo and twine. Metals or nails aren't used to prepare it. It is solely made using clothes and bamboo," Manandhar added.

The bamboo that is 32 feet long and six inches thick is suitable to be raised as Chir with pieces of cloth tied on its three layers of umbrella-like structure, which symbolises Nepali gods and goddesses.

The umbrella-like structure with pieces of cloth tied onto it is cut and sewn by seamstresses. The Manandhar Community uses wires to tie the pieces onto Chir.

The branch of the Dhaale (pomegranate) tree is tied onto the top of the umbrella-like structure, which is brought from a forest near Guhyeshwari in Kathmandu and taken back to the Guhyeshwari Temple for puja after a salute by the Gurjuko Paltan (Ancient Nepal's Army).

Another part of the Pomegranate is taken to the Gorakhnath temple in Mrigasthali near Pashupatinath temple, whereas another is brought to Basantapur Durbar Square and tied on top of Chir by a priest at an auspicious time.

"Chir," which stands tall in Basantapur Durbar Square, not only signals the arrival of the festival of colors but also conveys the message of harmony and cooperation. The state has supported it financially since its inception.

The tradition of erecting the "Chir" is believed to have its historical roots in the story of Prahlad in the medieval period. Prahlad's aunt, "Holika," sits on fire with Prahlad on his lap to kill him, but she gets burnt down instead, leaving Prahlad unaffected, which is also related to the erection of the Chir as its symbol.

In order to mark the death of Holika, who had the boon to remain unaffected by fire, it was burned down. In order to mark the victory of godliness over evil forces, Holi is believed to have started, and the burning of Chir is based on it.

This traditional culture of playing the Holi is marked on two separate days in Nepal. The Hilly and Himalayan districts of Nepal mark the day of holi on Thursday (13 March) this year, whereas the Terai districts will be celebrating Holi on Friday (14 March) this year. (ANI)

