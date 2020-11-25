Kathmandu, Nov 25 (PTI) Nepal's number of coronavirus cases jumped to 226,026 on Wednesday after 1,948 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Nepal reported 28 COVID-19 deaths, while 3,140 people recovered from the disease on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 1,948 new cases of COVID-19 were detected while conducting 9,210 PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The country has a total of 16,639 active coronavirus cases.

As many as 207,998 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

A total 1,398 people have died of COVID-19 in the country, the ministry said.

