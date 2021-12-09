India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat who died on Wednesday in chopper crash

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 9 (ANI): Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday said that he is deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and several defence officials in a helicopter crash.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the crashed chopper in the Nilgiri Hills.

Also Read | Pakistan Women Assault: New Videos, Reports of Faisalabad Incident Emerge Online, Claim Women Tore Their Clothes Themselves On ‘Being Caught for Stealing’.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and several defence officials in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & the Indian Armed Forces," tweeted Deuba.

Meanwhile, COAS Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma of Nepali Army also paid condolences on the untimely demise of Rawat.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Philippines To Ban Travel From France Starting December 13.

"COAS Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma and all ranks of the Nepali Army pay their deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Rawat and 11 others in the unfortunate accident," tweeted Nepali Army spokesperson.

Sixty-three-year-old Rawat took charge as India's first chief of defense staff on December 31, 2019, after serving as the army chief for a full three-year term. CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978.

The sad news was confirmed by Indian Air Force on Wednesday through their Twitter handle that read, "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

The helicopter crashed around noon shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills.

The General was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course on Wednesday.

A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)