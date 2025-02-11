Jerusalem, Feb 11 (AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday threatened to resume fighting in the Gaza Strip unless its hostages in Gaza are released.

The ceasefire has been called into question as Hamas claims Israel violated key provisions, prompting it to call off the release of three more hostages on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump has emboldened Israel to call for the release of remaining hostages, rather than the three scheduled to be freed in the next exchange. (AP)

