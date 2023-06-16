Tel Aviv [Israel], June 15 (ANI/TPS): Under the guidance of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office Yossi Shelli convened Wednesday night for the first time convened the inter-ministerial steering committee for the eradication of violence and crime in Arab-Israeli communities with the Directors General of the relevant government ministries, headed by the Chairman of the Council of Heads of Arab Authorities Moder Younes and other heads of authorities.

During the discussion, the various parties presented what criminal activities were going on in their area of responsibility. Shelli decided to establish a new policy for immediate action in what was described as "bloody" and "difficult" towns, including the pooling of budgets for the issue of eradicating violence and crime in those settlements. In addition, he emphasized that the criminal organizations must be dealt with at the root.

Moder Younes commented, "I am confident that we will succeed with the determination and responsibility you are showing towards Arab society."

Yossi Shelli said, "We are one society - Hebrew and Arab - who must live together in this country. We cannot allow the criminal organizations to harm us. We are in a state of emergency - during a period of communal terror in the Arab communities."

He pledged to focus on identifying and defining problems, improving processes, pooling resources and bringing results as soon as possible saying, "We will work for a significant change in the field, such as: allocating resources to dedicated police officers for the subject, technology, community security and more." (ANI/TPS)

