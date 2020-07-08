Wellington, Jul 8 (AP) A New Zealand politician has resigned after admitting he leaked the names of coronavirus patients to news media.

Conservative opposition lawmaker Hamish Walker said Wednesday he was sorry for his actions and was withdrawing his candidacy for the September general election in a seat he was expected to win.

Also Read | Govt Releases Rs 6,195.08 Cr to 14 States As 4th Equated Monthly Installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

Walker sent the details of 18 patients to several news outlets on condition he remained anonymous as the source. He said he was exposing a “significant privacy issue” for the government because the patient names weren't password secured.

But news organisations said he'd given them the information to refute claims he was racist, after he'd earlier said that active cases were coming into the country from India, Pakistan and South Korea.

Also Read | TikTok to be Banned in US? Donald Trump Says 'It's Something We're Looking At' to Punish China.

The news organisations did not publish the names.

National Party leader Todd Muller said there was a “clear breach of trust” by Walker, which went against the party's values.

A former National Party president, Michelle Boag, also resigned from several political and nonpolitical roles after acknowledging she'd leaked the names to Walker. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)