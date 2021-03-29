Wellington [New Zealand], March 29 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 11 new border-related COVID-19 cases in managed isolation and no new community cases on Monday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Of these new cases, one arrived from Italy via Singapore, and 10 arrived in New Zealand on the same flight from India via the United Arab Emirates, which arrived on March 27. Additional testing including Whole Genome Sequencing will be conducted to indicate whether any of the cases are related.

As of 9:00 a.m. Monday morning, a total of 236 of the 272 returnees have now been contacted and 235 have returned negative test results so far. One person has shown a positive result which is classified as a historical infection on the basis of further testing and serology results. Historical cases are not considered to be infectious.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is four, according to the ministry.The total number of active cases in the country is 88, and the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country reached 2,137, the statement said.

The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date is 1,887,079, according to the ministry.

New Zealand is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level 1 with no restriction on gatherings. (ANI/Xinhua)

