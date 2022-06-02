Wellington [New Zealand], June 2 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 7,870 new community cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Among the new community infections, 2,456 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

Also Read | Juneteenth 2022: Know Date, History, Significance - Everything To Know About the Day That Celebrates the End of Slavery in the United States.

In addition, 95 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.Currently, 393 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,173,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Earthquake in China: 4 Dead, 41 Injured After Quake of Magnitude 6.1 Hits Sichuan Province.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)