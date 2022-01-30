Pyongyang [North Korea], January 30 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korea launched an unidentified projectile in the direction of the Sea of Japan on Sunday, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports.

Yonhap said citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that the launch of the projectile toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan) was announced in a text message sent to reporters. No further details were provided.

Meanwhile, the Japanese coast guard warned of a possible missile launch by North Korea on Sunday morning, advising ships to exercise caution.

If the launch is officially confirmed, this will be the seventh test carried out by Pyongyang this year. (ANI/Sputnik)

