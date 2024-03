New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval on Monday emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships in regional security at the International Strategic Engagement Programme (IN STEP) programme, explicitly curated as a two-week strategic engagement at the National Defence College (NDC) New Delhi under the aegis of National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Doval delivered the keynote address to the 29 international delegates from 21 countries and 8 Indian officers and underscored the importance of strategic partnerships in regional security and a collaborative approach towards nation building process.

The maiden programme is being conducted from March 18-30, 2024.

"In an era characterised by rapid technological advancements, geopolitical shifts and evolving threats the need for collaboration and knowledge sharing amongst decision-makers is even more critical. The shared options that could be explored through mutual respect and dialogue hold the potential to strengthen international security cooperation and build resilient communities," said Doval.

He said that this programme aims to forge partnerships that transcend borders and promote peace and stability by harnessing the collective expertise and experience of the participants in the programme. (ANI)

