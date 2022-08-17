Bangkok [Thailand], August 17 (ANI): Commenting on Chinese spy vessel Yuan Wang-5 docking in Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that any developments which have a bearing on India's security are "obviously of an interest to us".

"What happens in our neighbourhood, any developments which have a bearing on our security obviously are of an interest to us," Jaishankar said at a Joint Press Conference after the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting and MoU signing ceremony.

India had expressed its security concerns over the docking of the vessel at the Sri Lankan port as it was shown as a research vessel with the capability of mapping the ocean bed, which is critical to antisubmarine operations of the Chinese Navy.

The Chinese research ship on Tuesday morning arrived and docked at Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port. Notably, the vessel is capable of tracking satellites and intercontinental missiles. The ship could conduct satellite research in the northwestern part of the Indian Ocean region, prompting security concerns for India.

The 9th Thailand-India JC is co-chaired by Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.

Both sides witnessed the signing ceremony of two Memoranda of Understanding between Thailand and India.

The 8th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between India and Thailand was held on 10 October 2019, New Delhi. The Indian side was led by Jaishankar and the Thai side was led by Don Pramudwinai, Minister of Foreign Affairs. The JCM was preceded by Senior Officials' Meeting held on October 9, 2019.

Both sides then noted that India and Thailand are close maritime neighbours having historical and cultural linkages. In the contemporary context, India's 'Act East' policy was complimented by Thailand's 'Look West' policy. (ANI)

