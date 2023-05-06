Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Chicago, May 6 (AP) An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed early on Saturday as she headed home on the city's Southside after her shift.

The officer, whose name was not released, was shot about 1:42 am in the city's Avalon Park neighbourhood, police said.

Also Read | UK: Indian-Origin Retired Man Charged With Killing His 77-Year-Old Wife in London.

She was found wounded by another officer who responded to an alert from the city's gunshot detection system, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The second officer rushed her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The slain officer had been with Chicago police about three years.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Costa Rica: 2-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by German Shepherd After Deceased ‘Accidentally’ Stumbles on Family’s Pet.

No arrests have been made.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)