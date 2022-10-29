Seoul, October 29: At least 59 people were killed and 150 more were injured after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul, South Korean officials said.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could grow as emergency workers were continuing to transport the injured to hospitals across Seoul following the stampede in the leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night. Video: People Receiving CPR After Stampede at Halloween Party in Seoul’s Itaewon; 20 Feared Dead.

Video: People Receiving CPR After Stampede at Halloween Party in Itaewon

Video shows many people receiving CPR after stampede at Halloween party in Itaewon, Seoul; number of victims not yet known ⚠️: Viewer discretion is advised pic.twitter.com/H6iajwMxJ6 — BNO News (@BNONews) October 29, 2022

Choi said 13 of the dead have been sent to hospitals while the bodies of the remaining 46 were still on the streets. Itaewon Shocker: Around 50 People Collapse During Halloween Party Due to Overcrowding (Video).

Officials say it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)