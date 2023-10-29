Acapulco (Mexico), Oct 29 (AP) The governor from Mexico's hard hit Guerrero state has raised the death toll from the Category 5 Hurricane Otis that struck the country's southern Pacific coast early Wednesday to 43.

Gov Evelyn Salgado said via the platform X on Sunday that the number of missing also rose to 36 from 10 a day earlier.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Military Bombs Areas Close to Al Quds Hospital in Gaza (Watch Video).

The increase came after authorities raised the death toll to 39 on Saturday. In Acapulco on Sunday, families began to bury the dead and continued searching for essentials while government workers and volunteers cleared streets. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)