Muscat [Oman], April 24 (ANI): Following the intervention of the country's king, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Omani government has helped secure the release of seven Indian nationals who were detained in Yemen.

A total of 14 foreign nationals including seven from India, three from the UK and one each from Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Ethiopia had been detained and kept in Yemen without trial, media reports said.

Seven Indians were detained from a Houthi rebel-seized cargo vessel in February this year.

"The Sultanate of Oman has coordinated with the concerned authorities in Sana'a, which responded with gratitude to these endeavours, and after communicating with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to facilitate the issuance of the necessary permits," Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

14 nationals were transferred from Sanaa to Muscat "on a plane belonging to the Royal Air Force of Oman, in preparation for their return to their countries," the statement further said. (ANI)

