Tehran [Iran], April 6 (ANI/Xinhua): One Iranian cleric was killed and two others wounded Tuesday in a knife attack at the courtyard of Iran's holy shrine of Imam Reza in the northeastern city of Mashhad, according to a statement by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The statement said, the assailant, whose identity and nationality have been determined, was immediately arrested by security forces.

Also Read | Guns, Tanks and Twitter: How Russia and Ukraine Are Using Social Media As the War Drags On.

The injured clerics were immediately transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Mashhad Governor Mohsen Davari said that the assailant had carried out the attack under the impact of Takfiri beliefs and ideas, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Earthquake in China: Quake of Magnitude 5.1 Hits Sichuan Province.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)