Mandalay [Myanmar], April 4 (ANI): The Indian Army's Field Hospital continued with its medical support in Myanmar after the devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on March 28 caused severe casualties and loss of life in the country.

According to the Indian Army's release, the medical team successfully conducted 23 surgeries, over 1,300 laboratory investigations, and 103 X-ray procedures as of Thursday evening.

It further added that the Indian medical contingent continues with unwavering determination and round-the-clock efforts, to provide essential medical care and stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar during this critical time.

Notably, U Wirathu, one of the prominent monks from Ma Soe Yein Tike Thit Monastery, visited the Indian Field Hospital in Mandalay, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to Al Jazeera, which cited the country's television report, more than 3,000 people are now confirmed dead in Myanmar as the military announced a truce amid the natural calamity.

Chief Minister of Myanmar's Mandalay division, Myo Aung, on Thursday visited the Indian Army Field Hospital set up as part of the humanitarian efforts, Operation Brahma, after a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the second largest city of the country.

The Chief Minister extended "heartfelt gratitude" to the Indian Medical Contingent for their tireless service, acknowledging their critical role in providing round-the-clock medical care to the affected population.

The Indian Army Field Hospital continues its unwavering commitment, reinforcing the humanitarian bond between India and Myanmar under Operation Brahma.

India launched Operation Brahma to provide necessary support, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance, following the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

Being the first responder in times of crisis in the neighbourhood, Operation Brahma is a whole-of-government endeavour by India to respond to widespread destruction in Myanmar. (ANI)

