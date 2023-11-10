Karachi [Pakistan], November 10 (ANI): More than 80 per cent of Afghans sent to transit centres possess some form of identification, raising challenges for authorities in the repatriation process, Dawn reported.

Most of these individuals are not willing to return voluntarily, leaving officials with limited options, as there is currently no mechanism in place to efficiently verify their identification documents, including Afghan Citizenship Cards (ACC), Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, and even computerised national identity cards (CNIC).

Also Read | United States Marine Corps Birthday 2023: Know Date, History and Significance of the Annual US Observance.

The lack of a streamlined verification process has prompted authorities to seek assistance from the Sindh Home Department. Officials have requested the issuance of directives to Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to instruct Station House Officers (SHOs) not to send individuals with valid documents to transit centres.

The verification process for these documents is causing significant delays in the repatriation process, according to Dawn.

Also Read | Diwali 2023: Canada Post Releases New Stamp To Mark Arrival of Festival of Lights.

A senior official highlighted the issue of some Afghans sending only their minor children unaccompanied by adult relatives, further contributing to delays.

Additionally, there have been cases where SHOs allegedly confiscated individuals' ACCs, PoRs, and even CNICs before sending them to transit centres for deportation.

The authorities have emphasised that only "completely undocumented" and "documented but willing to go" Afghans are intended to be repatriated in the initial phase.

Karachi Commissioner Mohammad Saleem Rajput has urged the home department to collaborate with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to facilitate the verification process, according to Dawn.

In a letter, he emphasised the need for NADRA's technical assistance in each district, citing difficulties in verifying the genuineness of documents and identifying illegal foreigners.

However, the correspondence revealed challenges with the Nadra Dashboard's functionality in district headquarters, causing delays and affecting the pace of evacuating illegal foreigners in Karachi division. Commissioner Rajput urged the home department to address technical issues with Nadra Dashboard and ensure the provision of skilled staff teams in each district.

Meanwhile, over 180 "illegal" Afghans were sent to the Chaman border for repatriation, with intensified efforts to accelerate the process.

Directions have been issued to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and SSPs to enhance search and comb operations, with Nadra support and verification devices available in the field, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)