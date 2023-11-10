Toronto, November 10: Canada Post, the primary postal operator in the country, has issued a new stamp celebrating the arrival of Diwali, the festival of lights observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other communities across the world.

Designed by Kristine Do and illustrated by Rena Chen, the stamp's design has been inspired by the toranas -- garlands that are draped across the entrances and facades of homes and temples. Diwali 2023: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Participates In Deepavali Celebrations In Ottawa.

"This stamp highlights two traditional elements: marigold flowers and mango-tree leaves. The diyas (small clay oil) appear in the four corners of the stamp," the Canada Post said in a statement released on Thursday.

This is Canada Post's fifth Diwali stamp. The first four were issued in 2017, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The stamp, which was released in a special booklet of six, costing CA$ 5.52, is available for purchase at post offices across the country.

Last week, several members of the Indian community were in attendance at the Diwali celebrations hosted by Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya who also raised a Hindu flag with sacred symbol 'aum' on the Parliament Hill. Diwali 2023: Canada PM Justin Trudeau Attends Deepavali Celebrations in Ottawa (See Pics).

The event was attended by Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre who wrote on 'X': "Joined hundreds of Canadians on Parliament Hill for a wonderful celebration of the triumph of light over darkness."

The Diwali celebrations in Canada coincide with the ongoing Hindu Heritage Month in the country, which is held annually in November to acknowledge the significant contributions made by the Indian community.

