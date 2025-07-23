Balochistan [Pakistan] July 23 (ANI): Paank has strongly criticised the unlawful killing of Mazar Baloch and the forced disappearance of Mujeeb Mohammad Shahi.

As stated in a post shared by Paank on X, on July 21, 2025, Mazar Baloch was ordered by the Pakistani army to report to the central cantonment in Mashkai. Following the directive, he complied and presented himself as instructed. Unfortunately, on his way back, he was ambushed and executed by an armed death squad operating under the oversight of the Pakistani army in Khandri Mashkai.

"Mazar Baloch's killing is a grave violation of human rights and reflects a disturbing pattern of state-sponsored violence in Balochistan. It is particularly egregious that Mazar had previously endured enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces in 2015, only to be released in 2020. For the past five years, he was repeatedly summoned to various military camps, subjected to ongoing harassment, and coerced to comply with military directives. Despite his consistent declarations of innocence, his life was brutally taken in a premeditated act of violence", stated Paank's post.

Paank expresses solidarity with Mazar Baloch's family and all those affected by state violence, urging for an end to impunity and the safeguarding of human rights in Balochistan.

In a subsequent post shared on X, Paank reported that in the early morning of July 23, 2025, at approximately 3:00 am, personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC) and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a raid on a residence in Killi Bahram Shahi, Mastung, resulting in the enforced disappearance of Mujeeb Mohammad Shahi, the son of Haji Khuda Bakhsh.

The victim's family claims that no arrest warrant was provided, and there was no legal justification offered for the raid and detention.

"Paank strongly condemns the enforced disappearance of Mujeeb Mohammad Shahi and the ongoing military operations targeting civilians in Mastung. The use of internet shutdowns to conceal human rights violations, along with unlawful abductions, constitutes a grave breach of both domestic and international law. Paank holds the Pakistani military and intelligence agencies responsible for these violations and urges the United Nations, international human rights organisations, and democratic governments to take urgent action", Paank's post said. (ANI)

