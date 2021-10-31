Islamabad [Pakistan] October 31 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protest by the banned Islamist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a 12-member committee has been formed to play the negotiator's role between the Imran Khan-led government and the outfit, local media reported.

On Saturday, the Minister of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that the committee is in talks with the government as well as the leaders of the proscribed organisation, Geo News reported.

The federal minister said religious leaders from across the country met Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed the resolve to wrap up the matter peacefully.

Qadri said the Khan told the meeting's participants that the incumbent government has always welcomed meaningful and serious talks, Geo News reported.

The Prime Minister also told the ulema that their suggestions, which might save the country from bloodshed, will also be considered, the federal minister said.

"The 12-member committee is in talks with the TLP leadership, and we hope they can move forward [in their negotiations with the proscribed political party]," he said.

The meeting follows several days of unsuccessful negotiations between the TLP and the Imran Khan government.

In the past few days, several clashes have been reported including one outside Lahore, after TLP tried to resume its march on Islamabad to pressurise the government to accept its demands.

At least four policemen were killed and over 250 injured during the clashes earlier on Wednesday.

During a press conference, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said the government has decided that the TLP would no more be dealt with as a political party but as a militant organisation.

Hundreds of TLP workers had taken to the streets throughout the country last week to exert pressure on the government for the release of its chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi. (ANI)

